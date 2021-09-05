Karachi continues to get rain as monsoon system dissipates

KARACHI: Different areas of Karachi continued to receive moderate to heavy showers on Saturday under the influence of a monsoon system that moved away from Karachi, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMC) said, adding that no more rain is predicted in the next few days. “Gulshan-e-Hadeed received the highest amount of rainfall during two spells on Saturday where 75 millimeters of rain was recorded, followed by Quaid-e-Abad where 28mm of rain was recorded. Nazimabad and North Karachi areas also received 11mm of rain each on Saturday”, Director Met Karachi Sardar Sarfraz told The News on Saturday. PMD officials said that under the influence of the dissipating weather system, several other areas of the city received heavy showers for brief intervals including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road, around old airport, old city areas and several outskirts of the city.

As per the PMD data, Old Airport received 2mm, Jinnah terminal 2.4 mm, PAF Base Faisal 6mm, Masroor Base 5mm, Orangi Town 2.8mm, Saadi Town 5.8mm while many other city areas received around 1-2mm of rain on Saturday.