Girl among four die of electrocution

KARACHI: Four persons, including a minor girl, died of electrocution in parts of the metropolis as heavy showers continued to lash the port city on the second consecutive day while the body of the man apparently drowned in Friday’s rain was found from Lyari River Saturday.

A minor girl was electrocuted at Shah Rasool Colony in Clifton within the limits of Boat Basin Police Station. Her body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she has been identified as four-year-old Tania, daughter of Aslam. Police while quoting the initial investigation said the victim apparently died after touching a electric pole near her house on the night between Friday and Saturday. Further investigation was under way.

Separately, a man died of electrocution in Abidabad within Mochko Police Station limits. He has been identified as Yasin. His body was taken to Civil Hospital, from where his family took his body without medico-legal formalities.

Another man died of electrocution in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The victim was later identified as 50-year-old Sabir. Asad, 34, son of Iqbal, died of electrocution at Shali Goth in Korangi area. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. In another incident, the body of a man was found from Lyari River near Dhobi Ghat in Pak Colony area. His body was taken to CHK. Police said deceased person is yet to be identified. Police said he apparently drowned Friday evening.