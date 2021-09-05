Pakistan helped US more than its needs: Shireen

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has said Pakistan helped the US more than its needs, but in return it got accusations and sanctions.

In an interview, Shireen Mazari said Pakistan released Mullah Barader under US pressure and then the US held negotiations with the Taliban. She said Pakistan can only advise the Taliban and would extend any help they need.

The minister said the US should accept its failure in Afghanistan and give time to the Taliban to prove themselves. She said the IMF and World Bank have suspended the Afghan funds which may prove counterproductive. She said Pakistan is affected from whatever happens in Afghanistan.

Shireen Mazari said the US and its 46 allies invested over a trillion dollars in Afghanistan during the last 20 years without any benefit. She said now President Joe Biden says the US had gone to Afghanistan to end terrorism, not for national building. She said the question arises did the US end terrorism?

The minister said if a government comes in Afghanistan which wants friendly ties with Pakistan then why would Pakistan oppose that government. She said Pakistan gave sacrifice of 80,000 lives in the war against terrorism. She hoped that the Taliban will form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.