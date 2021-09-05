Punjab govt issues orders for vaccination criteria

LAHORE: The Punjab government has ordered that no individual, who is eligible for vaccination, shall be entertained in the below-mentioned sectors if he/she does not fulfill the vaccination criteria.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect in territorial limits of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Bhakkar.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 and with the approval of the Punjab chief minister mentioned the following sectors.

For Education sector (balance teachers, administrative and transport staff plying with educational institutes) 31 – Aug Partial Vaccination and 30 Sep Complete Vaccination; for air travel (both domestic and international inbound and outbound) in place Partial Vaccination and 30 - Sep Complete Vaccination; for Entry in shopping malls (for general public) 31 - Aug Partial Vaccination 30 – Sep and Complete Vaccination; for Hotel / guest houses bookings (for general public) 31 - Aug Partial Vaccination and 30 - Sep Complete Vaccination; Dine in/outdoor dining at hotels, restaurants and marriage halls/ceremonies (for general public) In place Partial Vaccination and 30 - Sep Complete Vaccination; for Staff of trains, buses, vans, coasters, taxis, home delivery services etc. Staff of any facility operating within premises of railway station, bus stops, taxi stands and other public transports 15 - Sep Partial Vaccination and 15 - Oct Complete Vaccination; for public dealing offices of all types (Government/Private) 15 - Sep Partial Vaccination and 15 - Oct Complete Vaccination; for rail travel (for general public) 15 - Sep Partial Vaccination and 15 - Oct Complete Vaccination; for road travel (for general public) Stage - 1 Public transport on Motorways 15 - Sep Partial Vaccination and 15 - Oct Complete Vaccination; for Stage - 2 Public Transport National Highways intra/inter-city private transport and mass transit transport (metro, BRT, orange train etc.) 30 – Sep 15 – Partial Vaccination and 31 - Oct 15 Complete Vaccination.

Implementation Methodology: the Obligatory Regime shall be implemented phase-wise through focus on public awareness.

The Soft Launch of Obligatory Regime includes first phase i.e., Soft Launch (1-15 Sep 2021) shall be used for extensive communication and advertisement at prominent places (bus stands, ticketing offices toll plazas, rest areas and railway stations; and general public shall not be denied any facility, and instead they shall be advised to get vaccinated.

Detailed operationalization and monitoring mechanism/guidelines shall be issued separately. The district administration and police shall work in close liaison to ensure strict implementation of this order.