TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman along with her two minor sons attempted suicide over a domestic dispute at Chak 366/JB, Gojra, on Saturday. Kanwal Bibi administered poison to her children – three-year-old Subhan and 18-month-old Abdul Rehman - after quarrelling with her in-laws over some domestic issue. Later, Kanwal also consumed poisoned to end her life. They were shifted to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital in critical condition. —Correspondent