Two brothers kill youth for sending objectionable messages to sister

TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth was shot dead by two brothers for sending objectionable messages to their sister at Gojra on Saturday.

According to the police, Attaur Rehman of had allegedly sent objectionable messages to the sister of Suleman and Saifullah on her mobile phone. On the day of the incident, Suleman and his brother Saifullah called Rehman from his house and took him to a deserted place near Chak 418/JB where they allegedly shot him dead with the help of their accomplice Majid Ali. Later, the accused threw his body into Sem Mullah. The police have arrested the accused.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed to committing the crime. Further investigation is under way.

CHILD DIES: An eight-year-old child died when a motorcycle-rickshaw hit him on Gojra-Mochiwala Road on Saturday.

Abdullah of Taki Mohallah along with his mother was standing along a road when an over-speeding rickshaw hit him.

As a result, he was seriously injured. He was shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital, but the doctors referred him to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital where he died.