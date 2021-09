SUKKUR: The clash between Panhwar and Brohi clans left four people dead at Maddaiji area in district Shikarpur on Saturday.

Reports said a clash between Panhwar and Brohi clans has flared up over a land dispute in village Panhwar Paleja of Maddaiji area of district Shikarpur that caused killings of four people, identified as Manzoor Brohi, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Sharif and Riaz Brohi.