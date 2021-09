ISLAMABAD: Seventy-nine more people died due to coronavirus, while 3,980 tested positive in last 24 hours in the country. As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data 64,053 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours of which 3,980 returned positive. Positivity rate stands at 6.21%. The tally of cases has surged to 11,75, 558. With the fresh fatalities of 79 the tally of fatalities has soared to 26,114.