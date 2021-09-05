Not a single penny corruption proved against Shehbaz: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday strongly criticised the government for ruining the country’s development, increasing inflation and unemployment. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Marriyum said Shehbaz Sharif built and beautified Punjab with his blood and sweat, but Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar ruined it to a barren, unaffordable land, and a centre of unemployment. Marriyum said Imran and Buzdar did everything including levelling of false accusations every other day and imprisonment of Shehbaz Sharif twice, but they failed to prove a penny of corruption against him even after completion of the inquiry. “Imran Khan has become mentally sick because of his obsession with and vengeance against Shehbaz Sharif. After the failure of his NAB-Niazi alliance, he has now given the case to the FIA.