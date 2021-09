TOBA TEK SINGH: An eight-year-old child died when a motorcycle-rickshaw hit him on Gojra-Mochiwala Road on Saturday.

Abdullah of Taki Mohallah along with his mother was standing along a road when an over-speeding rickshaw hit him. As a result, he was seriously injured.

He was shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital, but the doctors referred him to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital where he died.