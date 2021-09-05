10,836 kanals retrieved from squatters, Patwaris dismissed

LAHORE: Collector Consolidation Department, DG Khan, with the help of Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab, has cancelled illegal transfers of 10836 Kanals and 18 Marlas of state land worth of million rupees illegally sold by two Patwaris of Rojhan to their relatives and friends, according to documents available with The News.

According to Abdul Islam Arif, Director Vigilance ACE Punjab, mutations of 10836-Kanal and 18-Marla land have been cancelled by Collector Consolidation/District Administration Rajanpur and transferred back to Punjab Government. As per documents, ACE found that two ex-Patwaris Irfan and Abdul Majeed, under suspension, were involved in the illegal sale of state land to relatives at low rates, taking half amount from them. When ACE took action, the Patwaris tried to burn the revenue record in Tehsil Rojhan and informed the police in this regard. Police probe found that both the Patwaris were involved in burning the official record and intentionally shifted some record to other places. The police raided these places and took the record into custody.

Under section 436 TP, an FIR was lodged against Irfan and Abdul Majeed who were suspended by Consolidation Officer Dera Ghazi Khan/Rajanpur on account of a criminal case, with directions for reporting to AC Rojhan. After inquiry proceedings, both the Patwaris were dismissed from service by the authority under PEEDA 2006. In the inquiry report, AC of Rojhan has mentioned that both the Patwaris were involved in bogus entries of mutations and made illegal alterations in revenue records. The report says they concealed the facts by stating that the entire record pertaining to Mauzas Chak Dilber, Mauzas Chakar Wali, Qadra Khas, Lala, Loteri and Dohra had been burnt, though police raided the place hired by them and recovered record shifted prior to the fire incident.

It was mentioned in the report that they, on the pretext of burning the entire record of the Mauzas, had illegally taken it into custody and kept hidden with mala fide. According to Director Vigilance, mutations were cancelled in Chak Dilber Chak while inquiries of other Chak were underway. When this scribe contacted the dismissed Patwaris, Irfan did not respond while Majeed said he was not posted at the time of transfer of mutations and being punished because he used to visit Irfan.