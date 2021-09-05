Tribal clash leaves four dead in Shikarpur

SUKKUR: The clash between Panhwar and Brohi clans left four people dead at Maddaiji area in district Shikarpur on Saturday.

Reports said a clash between Panhwar and Brohi clans has flared up over a land dispute in village Panhwar Paleja of Maddaiji area of district Shikarpur that caused killings of four people, identified as Manzoor Brohi, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Sharif and Riaz Brohi. The police said around 10 suspects of Panhwar clan, who were allegedly involved in the killings, have been arrested, while the situation was under control. They said the temporary police pickets were deployed in the area to prevent further hostility.