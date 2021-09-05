Pakistan to revive tourism through cooperation with China

BEIJING: “Pakistan has signed an MoU on tourism with Chinese tourism associations and forged partnership with travel agencies, and we are to launch a Chinese-language website called Discover Batie (also known as Discover Pakistan) to popularise Pakistan’s rich repertoire of culture and tourism resources across China.

According to China Economic Net, this was stated by Moin ul Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China, at the 2021 World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) Fragrant Hills Tourism Summit & World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development held here.

Haque noted, Pakistan boasts a wide range of landmass including valleys and mountains and rich culture and civilisation, and that Pakistan as China’s ‘batie’ is receptive to Chinese tourists and can be an attractive destination to global tourists as the country has put in place relevant tourist organisations and committees, favourable policies, visa facilitation, and tourism development and rehabilitation.

Tourism contributes between 6-7 percent of GDP in Pakistan and provides a little about two million jobs, according to a 2020 report by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector in Pakistan and the rest of the world.

Offering advice on tourism revival, the tourism-minded ambassador pointed out that the tourism sector should provide safe, responsible, and attractive tourism by rethinking tourism products and services as new tourism patterns occur.

He added, countries can also seek to develop smart tourism, using new technologies to develop virtual or digital tourism resources.