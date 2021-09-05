Six hotels sealed for polluting Kunhar River

MANSEHRA: The district administration has sealed six hotels for polluting the Kunhar River, dropping sewerage and drainage lines in Balakot and its suburbs.

“We have launched an operation against the business entities, polluting the Kunhar River originated from glaciers’ melting in upper parts of Kaghan valley,” Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan told reporters here on Saturday.

He said the ongoing operation was the third phase of the Clean and Green Pakistan drive launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Kaghan valley earlier this year.

“In first stage, we have pulled down hotels and other buildings and structures constructed in way of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and from Balakot to Babusar Top,” said the official.

He said the administration had served hoteliers and other business entities with notices warning them not to put their sewerage and gutters lines in Kunhar River or else strict legal action would be taken against them.

“I have already imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code. Not only that we have sealed several hotels but FIRs [first information reports] are also lodged against their owners,” he said.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration is working on a comprehensive strategy to preserve the natural essence of the Kaghan valley.

“This scenic valley, which is home to the exotic flora and fauna and the soothing environment, faces challenges to its environment as other such destinations in the country,” he said.

The official said that a comprehensive strategy was evolved to keep the Saiful Muluk national park free of pollution as hotels and business areas were being relocated at around 1 km away from lakes’ water reservoir.