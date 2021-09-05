Shikarpur Police kill two criminals in encounter

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police on Saturday killed two criminals involved in kidnappings for ransom in an encounter during an operation in the Chak area of Shikarpur.

SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Hussain Tunio said the Shikarpur Police carried out an operation, chasing two criminals identified as Imdad Malik and Ayaz Cholyani, who had abducted a man through honey trap. They resorted to firing at the police, which triggered an exchange of fire for one hour and led to the killing of the two kidnappers.The police said the dead criminals were involved in kidnapping people for ransom. He said the Shikarpur Police had sealed almost all the routes leading to hideouts of criminals via Faizo Laaro, therefore they were using an alternative route through the Chak area, where they were chased and killed.