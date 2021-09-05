Assets beyond means: NAB summons Javed Latif, Barjees Tahir

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday summoned two PML-N leaders Javed Latif and Barjees Tahir in inquiries against them related to assets beyond means. The bureau has given final opportunity to Javed Latif to appear before the investigators by September 10 while Barjees has been summoned for September 9.

It has been learnt through sources that the bureau is investigating Javed Latif for accumulating assets worth Rs500 million beyond his known source of income while and Barjees Tahir is accused of making assets worth Rs300 million beyond known source of income.