Sherry concerned at rise in flour prices

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concerns over rising prices of flour in the country and termed it the failure of the PTI government for provision of flour to people at lower rate.

“The government, which claims a bumper wheat crop, has not been able to provide flour to the people in lower rate,” she said. Sherry Rehman said the prices of flour increased by Rs100 in last 20 days, while the price of a 20kg bag of flour in recent week has been increased by Rs30.

“The government failed in providing the wheat to flour mills,” she said.

She said according to the statistics division, inflation has also increased in recent week as with a rise of 0.67 percent the weekly rate of inflation has reached 12.53 percent.

Sherry Rehman said the flour prices continue to rise while the government remains a silent spectator. “Rise in flour prices is not due to shortage of wheat but due to incompetence and mismanagement of government,” she said while demanding the government to withdraw the rise in the flour prices.