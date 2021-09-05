Tribal clash leaves four dead in Shikarpur

SUKKUR: The clash between Panhwar and Brohi clans left four people dead in the Maddaiji area in district Shikarpur on Saturday.

Reports said a clash between Panhwar and Brohi clans flared up over a land dispute in village Panhwar Paleja of Maddaiji area of district Shikarpur that caused death of four people, identified as Manzoor Brohi, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Sharif and Riaz Brohi.

Police said around 10 suspects of the Panhwar clan, who were allegedly involved in the killings, have been arrested, while the situation was under control.

They said temporary police pickets were set up in the area to prevent further hostility.