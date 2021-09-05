Two brothers kill youth for sending objectionable messages to sister

TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth was shot dead by two brothers for sending objectionable messages to their sister at Gojra on Saturday. According to the police, Attaur Rehman of had allegedly sent objectionable messages to the sister of Suleman and Saifullah on her mobile phone. On the day of the incident, Suleman and his brother Saifullah called Rehman from his house and took him to a deserted place near Chak 418/JB where they allegedly shot him dead with the help of their accomplice Majid Ali. Later, the accused threw his body into Sem Mullah. The police have arrested the accused. During preliminary investigation, they confessed to committing the crime. Further investigation is under way.