‘PTI to win next general elections on performance’

MULTAN: Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Saturday said PTI would win the next general elections as well on its performance.

In a statement, he said the opposition parties were interested only in protecting certain petty vested interests. He said the Punjab government had ordered stern action against perpetrators of artificial inflation to facilitate people.

He said the masses were fully aware of the doings of the past rulers and they know that the PTI has fulfilled its campaign promise of giving administrative and financial autonomy to south Punjab. He said the south Punjab will be given the status of a province.

He said the government officials and machinery were active and proactive in solving people's problems at their doorstep. He said equal opportunities and resources were being provided to the backward areas of south Punjab in the journey of development.