Four of a family killed in Rahimyar Khan accident

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Four members of a family were killed and another was injured in a road accident here on Saturday. A family was on way by a car when they met an accident. As a result, Pir Maqbool Hussain Jamali, his wife Sameera Bibi, brother Iqbal Hussain and son-in-law Pervez Hussain were killed on the spot while another was seriously injured. The injured was shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital. Meanwhile, hundreds of people, including Rahimyar Khan Bar Association president Hafiz Mian Samiullah, attended their funeral prayers.