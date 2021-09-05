Nine Covid-19 deaths, 508 cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi: As many as nine confirmed patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 508 new patients were diagnosed with the disease from the region keeping the situation much alarming despite a number of steps taken by the concerned authorities including imposition of smart lockdowns.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that to date, a total of 133,670 patients have been reported

from ICT and Rawalpindi district of which 1,984 have lost their lives due to the illness.

The virus has claimed seven more lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 1,114 while 258 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi that has taken the total number of patients so far tested positive from the district to 33,178.

To date, a total of 29,659 patients belonging to the district have recovered from the illness while on Saturday, the number of active cases from the district has been recorded as 2,405 of which 120 confirmed patients were admitted to the healthcare facilities for treatment in the district while 2,285 were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, another two patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 870 while 250 new patients have been reported from the federal capital taking tally to 100,492 of which 93,425 patients have so far achieved complete cure.

The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has got to 6,197 on Saturday.