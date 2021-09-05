PM’s prerogative: Is Imran gearing up for a grand electoral gamble?

ISLAMABAD: Is Prime Minister Imran Khan gearing up for early parliamentary polls? Whether or not he calls snap elections, he has the constitutional prerogative to do so.

Barring one, there is no example in Pakistan’s parliamentary history of the prime minister announcing polls before the expiry of his or her five-year term. The exception was in 1977 and it proved to be the undoing of the then prime minister. If a premier as powerful as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto went for early elections as he did, he would have been exceedingly confident that he would win hands down. As it later transpired, ordering polls before the stipulated time, especially the manipulated uncontested election of certain Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders, turned out to be the monumental blunder of Bhutto. Therefore, elections before time may turn out to be a risky proposition.

It is also worth remembering that in Pakistan there is no instance of a democratically elected prime minister completing his or her tenure.

Meanwhile, there is no firm announcement or even a slight indication from Imran Khan or anyone from amongst his bevy of spokespersons about snap elections. Any announcement will not come early because if a date, month or even year is hinted at right now, the government could become a lame duck and the suspicious bureaucracy could scale back its cooperation on official work. Over the past three years, the administrative machinery has largely been uneasy because of the fear of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). No less a person than the premier himself has conceded this more than once.

The grapevine is buzzing with stories of Imran Khan opting for fresh elections after the presentation of the next federal budget if he feels that he has made the people at large happy by solving most of their problems, easing their lives and successfully implementing the Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf’s manifesto.

Regardless of the absence of any definite declaration or even a signal from official quarters about early polls, the prime minister’s daily public activities, specifically the inauguration of development projects one after the other, reflect a desire to showcase the government’s performance to impress the masses.

In this latest campaign, the prime minister continues to contradict his own past assertions that he had vociferously made while he was in opposition. He now takes pride in claiming that his government has built three times as many roads as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) government in a short period of time. In the past, he used to denounce his predecessors, arguing that a nation is not built by constructing highways while ignoring people’s welfare in the most pressing fields like health and education.

“The past rulers used to take votes for building roads, but now these are being constructed cheaply,” he said while speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway, a project planned a long time ago, which had remained on the backburner as previous governments attended to other priorities.

On another occasion, Imran Khan inaugurated the Ehsaas Educational Scholarship Programme and stated that people were the biggest asset of Pakistan and when they are not educated, not only will that asset be wasted but it is also cruelty and injustice that they will not be given a chance to rise.

In any case, if the prime minister has in mind early general elections, he would like to spring a surprise to the opposition parties to catch them unawares. At the same time, he would have to take all the other stakeholders, particularly the powerful circles, on board. It would not be possible for him to take a conclusive decision without their unqualified consent and support.

Imran Khan seems remarkably content with what he claims is the economic recovery under his government. This includes revenue collection, which, at the end of his term in office is supposed to double what it was at when he came to power. Economic indicators, however, show that it has yet to even reach the 2018 level.

Irrespective of the improved economic conditions in certain areas and Imran Khan’s enthusiasm, one of the biggest problems that the present government has been confronted with since day one is uncontrollable inflation and a price hike that has hit the poor strata of society and the middle class very hard. As surveys have shown, the public has no appreciation for rosy economic indicators and what troubles it most is the cost of items of everyday use and their non-availability.

Throughout his three years in office, the single issue on which Imran Khan has held the most meetings is on how to control the price hike and ensure uninterrupted provision of essential commodities. But unfortunately, his prolonged sessions have created no positive impact. What is extremely agonizing for the people is that the prices of sugar, wheat flour, pulses and medicines plus the gas and power tariffs have skyrocketed as against the level of 2018. It is understandable and logical that this factor will be extensively weighed if and when the prime minister seriously considers parliamentary elections before 2023. No amount of marketing of the government’s policies will suffice to placate the people who want the availability of essential items of daily use at affordable rates.