Not a single penny corruption proved against Shehbaz: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday strongly criticised the government for ruining the country’s development, increasing inflation and unemployment.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Marriyum said Shehbaz Sharif built and beautified Punjab with his blood and sweat, but Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar ruined it to a barren, unaffordable land, and a centre of unemployment.

Marriyum said Imran and Buzdar did everything including levelling of false accusations every other day and imprisonment of Shehbaz Sharif twice, but they failed to prove a penny of corruption against him even after completion of the inquiry.

“Imran Khan has become mentally sick because of his obsession with and vengeance against Shehbaz Sharif. After the failure of his NAB-Niazi alliance, he has now given the case to the FIA. Every single project established by Shehbaz Sharif was meticulously scrutinised and every member of his family was interrogated, yet not a single dime of corruption was proven,” the former information minister said.

She said the Imran-Buzdar came to power not to serve people but rob their sugar, flour, medicines, electricity, gas and livelihoods. She said Shehbaz and Hamza had answered all the inquiries at least 10 times by now.

Marriyum said, "In just three years, Imran has robbed Rs225 billion in flour, Rs500 in sugar, billions in electricity, and Rs550 billion in medicine corruption, for which he must reply to the nation.”