Geelani’s family booked for raising pro-independence slogans

SRINAGAR: Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case against the family of recently deceased veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, according to media reports on Saturday evening.

Sources told the Geo News that the case has been registered at the Budgam police station for "raising pro-independence slogans".

Moreover, it was reported that the case has also been registered in view of the fact that Geelani’s body was wrapped in the green and white flag of Pakistan prior to his burial.

The bereaved family chanted slogans in favour of independence and Pakistan as his body was taken away. They were tortured and locked in a room by the Indian forces, according to media reports. Geelani passed away on Wednesday in the Indian-occupied Kashmir city of Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the veteran Kashmiri leader was 92.

He was an uncompromising campaigner against the Indian rule and had been under house arrest for the past 11 years. He had been ill for several months. He was suffering from multiple ailments and the continued house arrest had taken a heavy toll on his health, KMS said. KMS, citing family sources, reported that he "developed serious complications on Wednesday afternoon and breathed his last in the evening".

“He had chest congestion and breathing problems. He passed away at 10:30pm," they said.