Corona claims 79 more lives, 3,980 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD: Seventy-nine more people died due to coronavirus, while 3,980 tested positive in the last 24 hours in the country.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 64,053 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours of which 3,980 returned positive. Positivity rate stands at 6.21%. The tally of cases has surged to 11,75, 558. With the fresh fatalities of 79, the tally of fatalities has soared to 26,114. At least, 5,93,84,758 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered so far in the country.