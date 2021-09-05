Six doctors transferred from Lakki DHQ Hospital

LAKKI MARWAT: A doctor treating the Covid-19 patients in the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for a long time has been transferred to another health facility along with five others.

The Health Directorate issued transfer orders of six doctors (medical officers) from the DHQ Hospital to periphery health facilities in the district.

“Dr Asgharullah is among the six doctors transferred to the Basic Health Unit, Behramkhel though he has been better handling Covid-19 patients for the last one and half years,” said a source.