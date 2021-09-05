Four members of drug trafficking gang arrested

KARACHI: The South Range police (District Keamari) has arrested four members of an inter-provincial drug trafficking gang involved in supplying synthetic drugs and ice, especially in the upmarket neighbourhoods of Karachi, and also seized 11 kilograms of ice and nine kilograms of hashish from them.

South Range police chief DIG Javed Akbar Riaz said that directives had been issued to his subordinates to carry out raids against the drug dens operating in their respective jurisdictions and also expand their intelligence network.

He said that information was received by his office that some gangs were using Hub River Road in District Keamari for moving narcotics, including ice, in the city.

In this regard, he added, strict directives had been issued to the District Keamari police to expand their intelligence network, conduct maximum checking and patrolling at Hub River Road, which links Karachi with Balochistan, and deploy female police officials.

On the night of Friday, the District Keamari police were snap checking at Hub River Road near Lucky Naka Chowrangi when they signalled a rickshaw carrying three passengers to stop. During a search the officials found a huge quantity of narcotics on them.

The arrested suspects were identified as Haji Mohsin (group leader), who was carrying 10 kilograms of ice concealed in a blanket, Nisaar Ahmed, who was carrying 2.5 kilograms of hashish, and Imran, who was carrying four packets of hashish weighing around two kilograms of hashish.