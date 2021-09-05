Operation against power thieves conducted

MARDAN: The Task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Saturday disconnected power supply to several areas in the city in an operation launched here.

The task force headed by XEN-1 Abdul Wahid Khan and including SDO Par Hoti, Cantt, Gujar Garhi along with the Additional Assistant Commissioner Adil Khan and police raided Kuragh, Malakabad and other areas.

The task force removed 600 direct hooks (connections). The task force also disconnected eight heavy transformers and removed wires from four poles due to the direct connection and use of electricity illegally without paying the utility bills.