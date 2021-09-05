KTH gets Central Sterile Supply Dept

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) installed Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) and laundry equipped with state-of-the-art machinery which cost about Rs180 million.

Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi and Medical Director Dr Muhammad Siraj performed the inaugural ceremony of the facility.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi said when the KTH became functional in 1976, laundry arrangements were made according to that time which was further strengthened in 2010 after a long time.

He said with the help of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the efforts of the Board of Governors, KTH is the only public sector hospital in the province where laundry and CSSD machinery have been formally inaugurated as per the requirements of modern times.

The hospital director said the KTH has a service unit which is responsible for providing sterile equipment, medical equipment and cleaning of reusable medical devices to all departments of the hospital for immediate use for the patient care.

He said that soon 20 modular operating theaters would be opened at the KTH for the convenience of the people as per the standards of public convenience and time. About Rs 300 million has been allocated for the purpose.