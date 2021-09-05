Forest employees demand salaries equivalent to police

HARIPUR: Employees of Haripur forest division have threatened to stage a sit-in outside the KP Assembly if their demands were not met by September 15.

This was announced during a protest meeting held at a local hotel here on Saturday. The Forest employees from across the Hazara division attended the meeting.

Speaking to the participants, the divisional president of the Forest Employees Union, Syed Mujtaba Shah, said that through an assembly act, the PTI government had given the status of Forest Force to the employees of the department on February 20, 2013.

“In the presence of hundreds of Forest Department employees and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Convention Centre Islamabad on November 14, 2017, the then chief minister Pervez Khattak had promised giving them benefits of salary and other allowances equal to the police force but the government failed to honor its promise,” he said, adding that the employees had been requesting the government for the last eight years but to no avail.

He demanded the PTI government to announce equal salary and other benefits including Shuhada package and forest technical allowance for the Forest Force by September 15, otherwise all the employees of the Forest Department from across KP would gather outside the KP Assembly on September 16 and stage a sit-in till acceptance of their demands.

The speakers also announced the boycott of the activities of the Billion Tree Tsunami project. Chaudhry Basheer, Shahid Shah, Javed Iqbal, Sajjad Qureshi, Umar Shah, and Rehem Nawaz were prominent among those who spoke to the participants.