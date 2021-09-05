Youth commits suicide in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A youth committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in Badrashi in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Saturday.

Bahadur, a resident of Badrashi, told the police that his son Fahad Ali Shah allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol at the hujra of Javed Ali.He said that they had no enmity with anyone and it was a personal act of his son.

The motive behind the extreme step could not be ascertained. The police registered the case and started an investigation.