Officials start implementing NCOC new restrictions

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district administration and police swung into action and started implementing new restrictions following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Pir Khalid Qayyum and traffic police officials on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan and District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain visited the bus terminals and checked the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

They closed down several transport addas for violation of SOPs and impounded the vehicles.

The officials also imposed heavy fines on the transporters for not following the new restrictions against the Covid-19 pandemic.

It may be mentioned that NCOC imposed new restrictions in selected districts, including Dera Ismail Khan, with high disease prevalence to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

The NCOC took stock of coronavirus situation in different districts and admissions in hospitals.