Two men shot dead in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified gunmen shot dead two persons in the Haiderkhel village in Mir Lai tehsil of the North Waziristan tribal district, police said on Saturday.

They said that two persons, whose names could not be ascertained, were present outside their home when unknown armed men sprayed them with bullets in Haiderkhel village. As a result, both the persons died on the spot.

The police said that the attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. The bodies were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Mir Ali, for postmortem. No individual or militant group claimed responsibility for the killing.