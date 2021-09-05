New migrant caravan sets off for US from southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico: A migrant caravan of around 400 people, including many children, set off from the southern Mexican city of Tapachula for the United States on Saturday, just a couple of days after security and migration officials dispersed another large group.

Mostly comprising Central Americans and Haitians, the caravan left at around 7:30 am local time from a park in Tapachula where they had been staying, ignoring an earlier attempt by security forces to make them give up, a witness reported.

Many in the group, which included Venezuelans and other South Americans, said they were fleeing poverty and violence at home as they began trekking towards the town of Huixtla.

This week Mexican officials gradually broke up another caravan as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he wanted undocumented migrants to stay in southern Mexico, while also urging the US government to help them find work.

Sharon, a 31-year-old Honduran wearing a Minnie Mouse face mask, said after spending a year living in Tapachula struggling to support her three children by selling gum, she felt she had to make a bid to reach the United States.

"I've handed in paperwork, but nothing ever gets fixed," she said tearfully.

"Just appointments and more appointments. I am scared, but if I don't get out of here, I'm not going to get work," she said, declining to give her last name.

The number of children seeking to cross Mexico to get to the United States has risen dramatically since the start of this year as many families try to flee poverty, violence and natural disasters.

The Mexican government has deployed more troops to its border with Guatemala in a bid to reduce the flow of migrants in recent months, pressured by U.S. officials to take strong action.

According to INM data, more than 35,000 migrant minors have been identified by officials so far this year, a three-fold increase from the same period last year.