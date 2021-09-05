Commissioner unhappy with performance of ACs

LAHORE : In order to keep the prices of food items in line with the official rate lists, the Lahore division commissioner has directed all the deputy commissioners in the division to make daily progress reports of all assistant commissioners.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a recent survey done by Punjab government, the performance of most of the assistant commissioners posted in Lahore was pathetic and most of them came on the last numbers on the list of all the assistant commissioners of the province.

Sources in Lahore commissioner’s office said the performance of all assistant commissioners in Lahore out of 143 assistant commissioners was very disappointing and almost all assistant commissioners of Lahore came in the lowest category of F grade.

Sources said the Model Town assistant commissioner was ranked at 134th number out of 143 assistant commissioners. The Raiwind assistant commissioner was ranked at 139th. Lahore City assistant commissioner was ranked at 138th number. Shalimar assistant commissioner Tehneet was ranked at 140th number.

The Lahore commissioner while chairing a meeting here on Saturday directed all the deputy commissioners in the division to give daily tasks to the assistant commissioners and review their performance on a daily basis. All DCs and ACs participated in the video-line meeting chaired by the commissioner.

He issued instructions to the officers for pricing, sanitation, arrangement of shelter homes at the best possible level and operation against adulteration.

The commissioner further issued orders to the officers for launching a crackdown on adulteration in collaboration with Punjab Food Authority.

The commissioner Lahore said strict action should be taken on overcharging. He said the names of price control magistrates should be advertised every month and all DCs should issue them their identity cards themselves. He said that all cities should be cleaned at night as the citizens had a right to a clean environment in the morning.

“Every city is of equal importance to every district. Work one hundred percent in each. All the DCs should work out a mechanism to take immediate and full action on every public complaint,” he said.