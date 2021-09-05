Five scholars get PhD degrees

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.

According to details, Ammara Sattar d/o Abdul Sattar has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis entitled ‘On Enhancing the Effectiveness of Institutional Investors as Powerful Gadget in Corporate Governance’, Rida Rashid d/o Rashid Pervaiz in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effects of Exogenous Lipids on lipid Metabolism in Cancer Cells’, Atif Khalid Butt s/o Khalid Hussain Butt in the subject of Urdu after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Shanul Haq Haqqee: Lexicographer, Translator, Linguist’, M Nasrullah s/o Nasar Ali in the subject of Urdu after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Psychological Realism in Urdu Short Stories’ and M Afzal s/o Ahmad Khan in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘The Contemporary Ideological Challenges and Reformulation of Ilm-Ul-Kalam (A Research Study)’.