LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed at the provincial capital here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather with chances of rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in lower Sindh, Kashmir. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 34.8°C and minimum was 23.6°C.