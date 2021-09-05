Railways Officers’ Colony to be shifted to solar energy system

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani has said a tender for installation of solar energy system in Railway Officers Mayo Garden Colony would be invited next week.

He expressed these views during a briefing about shifting 155 railway stations to solar energy at Railway Headquarters. It was stated that 14 firms participated in the pre-bid conference and the project would save the railways Rs150 million annually. The Pakistan Railways chairman said the historical buildings of railway hospitals should not be demolished.

Earlier, the chairman discussed the feasibility study for construction and operation of a new double line track from Kemari to Marshalling Yard Papri under public-private partnership and he was briefed on the progress made so far. In addition, Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani was also briefed on pension reforms in railways. The meeting was attended by Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon, Additional General Manager Infrastructure Syed Asif Matin Zaidi, General Manager W&SI Saminullah Gandapur, Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Hamid Mahmood, DG Planning Amir Ali Baloch, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Muhammad Zahid, Chief Engineer Open Line Arshad Salam Khattak and other senior officers.