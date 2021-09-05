Man’s decomposed body recovered

LAHORE : A decomposed body of a 35-year-old man was recovered from a field near a private university in DHA Phase 5 on Saturday.

It was suspected that the victim was killed and thrown into the field a few days ago. The victim’s body was scratched by animals, as a result of which identification was believed to be not possible. Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy.

ANTI-WOMEN HARASSMENT CELL: DIG Operations visited Defence B Police Station and inspected the construction work of the first Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell. He was briefed about the construction work. DIG said that the Lahore police are taking steps to ensure protection of women's dignity in all cases. CTO Lahore and other officers were present on the spot.

WEAPONS RECOVERED: Sessions Court security personnel arrested two persons and recovered weapons from their possession. During the search, Sessions Court security personnel recovered modern automatic weapons from a car parked near Sessions Court Judges Gate, and arrested the accused Waleed Butt and M Yaseen. Both the accused were handed over to Islampura police. The arrested persons wanted to target their opponents outside the Sessions Court, while the accused claimed that they had come to appear in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Nadeem Ansari in a murder case.

BIKE RIDER KILLED: A bike rider lost his life when his speeding bike dashed into the wall near Sundar Shahkam Chowk on Saturday. The bike rider, yet to be identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body was shifted to the morgue. Meanwhile, Samanabad police arrested three youths for making pictures and videos of women. The accused were identified as Sameer, Shahbaz and Atif. The accused used to make videos and pictures of women and upon being condemned started hurling objectionable words at them.

CALLS RECEIVED: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab including Lahore for the month of August 2021 here on Saturday. The 15 Emergency Helpline received 21,58,881 calls, out of which 13,85,897 calls were considered irrelevant and 1,78,410 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action. 79,039 of the calls received sought information, consultancy, and 9,376 Calls for traffic management & city traffic police help.

The PSCA Lost and found Centre also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of 09 missing persons, 194 motorbikes, and 4 rickshaws through it.