9 COVID-19 deaths, 508 new cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : As many as nine confirmed patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 508 new patients were diagnosed with the disease from the region keeping the situation much alarming despite a number of steps taken by the concerned authorities including imposition of smart lockdowns.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that to date, a total of 133,670 patients have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district of which 1,984 have lost their lives due to the illness.

The virus has claimed seven more lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 1,114 while 258 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi that has taken the total number of patients so far tested positive from the district to 33,178. To date, a total of 29,659 patients belonging to the district have recovered from the illness while on Saturday, the number of active cases from the district has been recorded as 2,405 of which 120 confirmed patients were admitted to the healthcare facilities for treatment in the district while 2,285 were in home isolation. Meanwhile, another two patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 870 while 250 new patients have been reported from the federal capital taking tally to 100,492 of which 93,425 patients have so far achieved complete cure. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has got to 6,197 on Saturday.

COVID kills 11 more, infects another 990 in Sindh: Eleven more people have died due to COVID-19 and 990 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,955 in the province. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 17,007 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 990 people, or six per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,612,605 tests, which have resulted in 436,957 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 48,354 people across the province are currently infected: 47,474 are in self-quarantine at home, 40 at isolation centres and 840 at hospitals, while 744 patients are in critical condition, of whom 64 are on life support.

He added that 587 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 381,648, which shows the recovery rate to be 87.3 per cent.