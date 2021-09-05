Departments asked to remain on alert against dengue

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Saturday directed all the departments concerned to remain on high alert so that dengue larvae breeding could be controlled in the city. He said that dengue sensitive Union Councils should be monitored as a matter of priority and dengue hotspots should be eradicated immediately. The departments concerned should also submit compliance reports in this regard, he added. He said this while presiding over a meeting held here to review the arrangements being made for dengue control. The meeting was attended by the officers of Health, Environment, Civil Defence and other departments concerned. The DC said that all the departments should reschedule their micro plans on an emergency basis during September and the shortcomings, if any, should be reviewed and rectified. All out efforts should be made to ensure proper surveillance, he added. He said the teams of the environment department should inspect all the junk yards in the city and ensure eradication of dengue larvae breeding grounds there.