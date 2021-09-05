Oil tanker terminal to get e-ticketing system

KARACHI : The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to install an e-ticketing system at the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tanker Terminal. Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday that the e-ticketing system will be launched in collaboration with oil companies. The parking terminal will be constructed under CR partnership. These views were expressed during a meeting with representatives of oil marketing companies. Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Terminal Project Director Imran Siddiqui, Director Imtiaz Abro, representatives of the oil council and other officers concerned were present on the occasion. Wahab, who is also the Sindh government spokesman and the chief minister’s law adviser, said that the construction of the oil tanker parking terminal will help deal with the gridlock situation caused by the awkwardly parked tankers in the city.