CTD arrests five suspects

LAHORE : The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab has conducted 45 extensive intelligence-based operations across the province and arrested five members of defunct organisations besides interrogating 45 suspects.

CTD team arrested Mumtaz Ahmad, son of Saifur Rehman from TT Singh. He belonged to defunct organisation TTP. Officials seized 1025gram explosive, seven feet safety fuse and one detonator from him.

A CTD team arrested Sahib Shah, son of Ghani Shah, from Mianwali. He belonged to defunct organisation TTP. The team seized 1,560 gram explosive, 15 feet safety fuse, eight detonator and Rs 4150 in cash from him. A CTD team arrested Muhammad Naeem, son of Muhammad Yasin, from Chiniot. He belonged to defunct organisation SSP. He was collecting funds for the financial sport of his defunct organisation and sharing sectarian videos on social media. A receipt book, Rs 4,700 in cash and a cell phone were recovered from his possession.

A CTD team arrested Shahid Saeed, son of Muhammad Saeed, from Faisalabad. He belonged to defunct organisation SSP. He was collecting funds for financial sport of his defunct organisation. A receipt book and Rs 12,600 in cash were recovered from him. A CTD team arrested Muhammad Saifullah, son of Mulazim Hussain, from Muzaffargarh. He belonged to defunct organisation SSP/ASWJ. He was advertising his defunct organisation through pamphlets and stickers and distributing hate pamphlets against a sect.