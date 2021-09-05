PM using FIA against Shahbaz Sharif: PML-N

LAHORE : After the failure of National Accountability Bureau to prove anything against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharf, Prime Minister Imran Khan has moved Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to restart probe on the same allegations against him.

This was alleged by PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar and Azma Zahid Bukhari in a media talk here on Saturday outside a banking court. They said that corruption of not a single penny was proved against Shahbaz Sharif in Ashiana and sewage cases.

They said Bashir Memon had already told the nation about the truth how Imran Khan wanted to use the FIA. They alleged NAB and FIA were covering up the multi-billion rupees scandal of Imran Khan and his friends.

Azma said that poor people were facing the consequences of the misdeed done by the present rulers. She said buying a car was easier than buying bread; this is the new Pakistan of the captain. Azma alleged billions of rupees had been looted but NAB and FIA didn’t ask a single question from the rulers and their friends. “They bring false cases every month and face humiliation in every case,” Tarar said. Azma Zahid Bukhari was of the view that Imran Khan had personal jealousy with the Sharif family. She said Shahbaz Sharif had been in trouble ever since he came back from his recent Karachi visit after mobilising the PDM. The interior minister and the information minister have threatened of arresting Shahbaz Sharif, Azma alleged and said if Shahbaz Sharif got bail in one case, they made another case. Similarly, they were making false cases against Hamza Shahbaz, she said.

She alleged Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had committed corruption of Rs 56 billion. Construction of a helipad worth Rs4.5 million for Usman Buzdar is legal in the eyes of NAB and FIA,” she stated and added that Shahbaz Sharif had saved billions of rupees of the nation.