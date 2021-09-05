Rescue 1122 responds to 968 road accidents

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 968 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours.

In these RTCs, 14 people died, whereas 1015 were injured. Out of this, 582 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 433 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority (72%) Motorbikes were involved, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this increasing number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 476 drivers, 67 underage drivers, 83 pedestrians, and 470 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 272 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 273 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 62 in Faisalabad with 71 victims, and at third 54 RTCS in Multan with 55 victims.

The details further reveal that 1029 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 846 males & 183 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 195 were under 18 years of age, 547 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 287 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 855 motorbikes, 94 auto-rickshaws, 83 motorcars, 22 vans, 06 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 138 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.