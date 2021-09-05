12 more die from coronavirus in City

LAHORE : In the last 24 hours, 12 deaths were recorded from corona in the provincial metropolis whereas 34 deaths were reported throughout Punjab.

With the special efforts of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, the province-wide vaccination campaign is successfully moving towards its goals. Special SOPs have been issued for various sectors in view of the growing number of corona cases across the province. There are currently a total of 662 vaccination centres in operation in the province. During the last 24 hours, 1,941 corona cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 399,636.

Meanwhile, 362,023 patients have fully recovered throughout the province. The total number of active cases is 25,602. In the last 24 hours, 25,441 tests were conducted, and 708 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 251 in Rawalpindi, 118 in Faisalabad, 105 in Multan, 80 in Sargodha, 69 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 48 in Gujranwala, 46 in Bahawalpur, 45 in Toba Tek Singh, 41 in Sialkot, 30 in Layyah, 28 in Bhakar and 18 in Sheikhpura. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department secretary said increase in corona cases in Punjab was a matter of concern. There is ample stock of vaccines at all vaccination centres.

Dengue situation reviewed: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the current situation of dengue in the province and directed the officers concerned to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

He also appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness. He said garbage should not be dumped in open places. Precautionary measures against dengue are very important. Citizens should be more responsible in protection against dengue during monsoon particularly by now letting rainwater accumulate in the residential areas.

In the last 24 hours, five dengue patients were reported from across the province. In this year, total 142 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from all the hospitals from whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 95 patients were reported from Lahore. At present, a total of five patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which two patients are undergoing treatment at Fatima Memorial Hospital, Lahore, one at a private hospital in Lahore and two at Sir Gangaram Hospital, Lahore. In the last 24 hours, 396,876 indoor spots were checked across the province while 89,382 outdoor spots were checked. Larvae were destroyed at 1,269 locations. In Lahore, 51,488 indoor and 7,302 outdoor spots were checked and 805 positive containers were destroyed. Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides taking precautionary measures against coronavirus. He appealed to the religious scholars of Punjab to inform the people coming to the mosques about the precautionary measures against dengue.