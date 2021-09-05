The News Virtual Education Expo continues

LAHORE : Pakistan’s biggest Virtual Education Expo “The News Education Expo’21”, an initiative of Jang Media Group, started online on Saturday will continue for two more days Sunday (today) and Monday (tomorrow).

The online expo is a perfect opportunity for students to get free-of-cost information about academic programmes, scholarship opportunities, education consultancy and career counselling right from representatives of dozens of leading education institutions of the country.

Owing to COVID-19 pandemic and related developing conditions, “The News Education Expo’21”, a regular education event organised by Jang Media Group, has been shifted online to provide a safe environment to students so that they get important and vital information from a wide range of participating education institutions including universities and degree awarding intuitions from the comfort of their home. The registration for “The News Education Expo’21” is absolutely free on the expo’s dedicated portal www.thenewseducationexpo.com.