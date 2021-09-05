Vaccination, SOPs must to contain virus: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE : In the light of the guidelines of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the Punjab government has decided to strictly enforce restrictions in 15 high-risk districts to contain the spread of coronavirus and has issued directions to all divisional commissioners (DCs) and regional police officers (RPOs) in this regard.

The instructions were issued during a meeting chaired by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and chief secretary here on Saturday. New restrictions have been imposed in 15 high-risk districts of Punjab in the light of the NCOC guidelines. These districts include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Sialkot and Bhakkar. The meeting reviewed the corona pandemic situation, health facilities for patients and vaccination targets.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that implementation of SOPs was essential to curb the spread of corona. She opined that the next 15 to 20 days are crucial in controlling the fourth wave of the pandemic. She said that 88 per cent of corona patients admitted to hospitals were unvaccinated, adding that the spread of the virus could be prevented only through vaccination and precautionary measures.

The chief secretary said that in light of the decisions of the NCOC, the restrictions have been tightened in the high-risk cities. He said that protection of health and lives of people was of utmost importance to the government and action should be taken against those who are not wearing masks and maintaining social distance at public places.

The chief secretary lauded the Health Department and administrative officers for successfully achieving the vaccination targets. He said implementation of SOPs in the markets was the responsibility of the traders' organisations and in case of any violation, the shops should be sealed.

He issued instructions regarding sending the home department the reports about the actions taken over SOPs’ violations. The meeting was briefed that the vaccination process is going on successfully in the province and an average of 764,000 people are being vaccinated daily. The door-to-door vaccination campaign is under way in eight districts and revised targets have been fixed for them for the month of September. The meeting was attended by the secretaries of the health department, commissioner and officers concerned while all the divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that stern action would be taken against those responsible in cardiac stents issue at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The minister took a detailed briefing from the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, said a handout issued here. A committee was constituted to investigate the issue and fix responsibility. Special Secretary, Additional Secretary and Professor of Cardiology Dr Tariq Abbas from Multan were members of the committee. The committee will review the initial report and probe the issue.