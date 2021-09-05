CM promises prompt action to solve people’s problems

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while setting another example of public service, held an open Katcheri at 90-SQA on Saturday and listened to the peoples’ problems of the remote areas of Southern Punjab.

The chief minister met with hundreds of people individually at the open Katcheri and issued instruction on the spot to resolve their problems.

On the special directive of the chief minister, secretaries, police officers and officials of 15 departments concerned of South Punjab were also present on the occasion. Women from far flung areas also participated in the open Katcheri. Usman Buzdar listened to their problems and assured them that a prompt action will be taken to redress their grievances.

The chief minister while talking on the occasion said that he was a public representative and will leave no stone unturned to resolve the peoples’ problems. Delay in providing relief to the people will not be tolerated at all, he warned. The chief minister said that solving public issues was his responsibility and he will not sit calmly until the problems of the people of backward and neglected areas were solved. The incumbent government believed in work rather than projects of self projection.

The differently able youth also met with the CM in the open Katcheri and apprised him about their problems. On which, Usman Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to solve their problems. The people while expressing their views in open Katcheri said that no one could ever thought to enter the CM office in the past. They were of the view that Usman Buzdar had set a example of public service by opening the doors of his office for the common man.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the administration including the police were free from political influence and independent in making decisions, contrary to the past. Giving such autonomy to the administration and the police was unprecedented which had never been witnessed before, he said. The chief minister assured that he will support those officers and public servants who had the passion to serve.

The police and the administration will have to perform their duties in a coordinated manner to attain good results and for the best service delivery. He said that impartiality and following rules and regulations were the hallmarks of a good officer. Usman Buzdar directed to ensure the provision of good services to the people as it was the time to work hard to deliver the people.

He said that work with new determination and passion to make the life of the common man easier was need of the time.

Those who do not perform will be held accountable, he mentioned and added no one will be allowed to create a hindrance in the public service mission.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, backward and neglected areas have been brought into the mainstream in development process.

The incumbent government was ensuring the real change in Punjab which had been promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding the government did not care about those who criticize for the sake of criticism as public service was our mission.

Usman Buzdar said that he did not waste time in baseless allegations of the opponents as his focus was only to deliver and serving the people.

Those who were levelling baseless allegations were conspiring to halt the process of progress and prosperity of the people.

The opposition was reaping today what they sowed in the past and the opposition had left no stone unturned to compromise on the national interests.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Justice (retd) Raja Muhammad Sabir, father-in-law of Abdul Aleem Khan, Senior Provincial Minister.

In his condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and grievances with the bereaved family.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved family and rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a firing incident outside the Sessions Court Hafizabad and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala.

He directed to early arrest the accused of the incident and also directed that justice be provided to heirs of deceased at every cost.